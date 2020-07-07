The Miracle League of San Antonio says 2 players have died of COVID-19 in 24 hours

SAN ANTONIO – The Miracle League of San Antonio, which provides children with mental or physical challenges an opportunity to play baseball in a team setting, reported on Monday that two players have lost their battle with COVID-19.

The league announced on Sunday that one of the league’s original team members, Issac Flores who was 17, died after contracting COVID-19.

The league announced Monday that Flores’ former teammate, David Carrigan also died after contracting COVID-19.

Founder and President of the Miracle League of San Antonio Michael Miller said the league was heartbroken when they heard the news.

“We lost two players within 24 hours and oddly enough, they were both on the same team,” Miller said. “And, oddly enough, they were both Angels. So, God has a way, I think, of winking at us and letting us know that he’s taking care of these kids for us. And, we’re heartbroken.”

