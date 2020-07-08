Burial program possible resource for families who lose loved ones to COVID-19, are unable to afford services

SAN ANTONIO – Vera Ortiz and her family are grieving after the loss of their loved one due to COVID-19.

Ortiz said her sister Maryjane Rodriguez, 75, died of COVID-19 on July 2.

Her brother, Roy Liserio, 73, is now battling the virus and on a ventilator.

“They were weak. They had a hard time breathing,” Ortiz said.

The family doesn’t know where they contracted COVID-19.

Ortiz said they are now seeking help from the county to pay for Maryjane’s burial.

“They take care of the funeral. They take care of everything,” Ortiz said.

Bexar County’s Pauper Burial Program provides services for families who need help.

People that may qualify for assistance are:

Deceased individual living in Bexar County 30 days prior to death.

Having died of natural causes

With no life insurance

Without a pre-need with a funeral home

Without having purchased a cemetery plot

Maryjane’s family said these programs are crucial during these difficult times.

“This is very good because we never know when it can hit us,” Ortiz said.