Fire destroys shed near home on Northwest Side of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A fire outside a home on the Northwest Side destroyed a shed and everything in it, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage.

San Antonio firefighters responded to the blaze around 9 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Westminster Avenue.

Everything inside the shed was destroyed in the fire, firefighters say. Flames did not reach the main home on the property but the heat from the fire melted some of its side paneling.

Fire crews say the flames caused between $10,000-$15,000 worth of damage.

No one was at the home at the time of the fire.