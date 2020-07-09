SAFD: Homeowner, six pets rescued from house fire on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – Battling structure fires isn’t the only issue San Antonio firefighters are having to deal with.

With temperatures nearly in the triple digits, it’s creating even more of a challenge for firefighters to extinguish active flames.

On Thursday afternoon, the San Antonio Fire Department was called to two structure fires and a small outside fire that happened within minutes of each other. One of the fires happened in the 14200 block of Fairway Oaks.

Witnesses said a woman was inside of the home at the time the fire broke out; however, her neighbor was able to rescue her. Two cats and four dogs also escaped safely from the home, firefighters said.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire is unknown, but they believe it started in the kitchen.

