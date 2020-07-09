96ºF

San Antonio police searching for 38-year-old man with medical condition

James Stephen Gilbert disappeared Tuesday in 8500 block of Huebner Drive

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

James Stephen Gilbert was last seen in the 8500 block of Huebner Drive, police said.
SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for a 38-year-old man who disappeared Tuesday on the Northwest Side.

James Stephen Gilbert was last seen in the 8500 block of Huebner Drive, police said.

He has a medical condition and requires a doctor’s care. He has straight, brown hair, a tribal tattoo on his neck and blue eyes, police say. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds.

Gilbert was wearing a bright blue shirt and shorts at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SAPD’s missing person’s unit at 210-207-7660.

