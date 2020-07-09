San Antonio police searching for 38-year-old man with medical condition

SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for a 38-year-old man who disappeared Tuesday on the Northwest Side.

James Stephen Gilbert was last seen in the 8500 block of Huebner Drive, police said.

He has a medical condition and requires a doctor’s care. He has straight, brown hair, a tribal tattoo on his neck and blue eyes, police say. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds.

Gilbert was wearing a bright blue shirt and shorts at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SAPD’s missing person’s unit at 210-207-7660.