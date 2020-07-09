‘This virus doesn’t discriminate’: San Antonio mayor announces COVID-19 deaths hit single-day high

SAN ANTONIO – Mayor Ron Nirenberg is reminding people that COVID-19 is a serious virus after nine deaths were reported on Wednesday, the most in a single day since the pandemic began.

“This is a stark reminder that this virus doesn’t discriminate. And, you know, no one is immune from it,” Nirenberg said during a Q&A with KSAT on Wednesday.

Two of the people who died were under the age of 40. The city said one of them was a man in his 20s.

Nirenberg also said he will be making an announcement this week about the fate of Fiesta.

“We have to be realistic. And one of the places that is most difficult to manage in terms of spread of this virus is when you get a lot of people together congregating,” he said.

The mayor also spoke about COVID-19 testing and why the total number of cases fluctuates from day to day.

You can see his entire interview by clicking on the player above.

WATCH: Part 2 of Mayor Nirenberg’s interview