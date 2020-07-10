3 more COVID-19 deaths in Comal County, 13 total in July so far

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – Comal County officials on Friday confirmed that three more nursing home patients have died of COVID-19 complications, making 13 deaths in July so far and 21 COVID-19-related deaths total in the county.

The most recent deaths include a man in his 90s who died at Kirkwood Manor. He had underlying health conditions and COVID-19 was confirmed with a postmortem test. A woman in her 90s with underlying health condition died at Kirkwood Manor this week, and a man in his 60s who lived at River Gardens died in a New Braunfels hospital on Thursday.

The county confirmed the following cases at long-term residential care facilities:

River Gardens, New Braunfels: 80 cases (58 residents, 22 staff), 1 death, 2 hospitalized

The Heights of Bulverde: 57 cases (33 residents, 24 staff), 6 deaths

Kirkwood Manor, New Braunfels: 35 cases (32 residents, three staff), 3 deaths, 2 hospitalized

Colonial Manor, New Braunfels: 32 cases (14 residents, 18 staff), 1 hospitalized

Hope Hospice, New Braunfels: 7 cases, all staff

Sundance Inn, New Braunfels: 3 cases, all staff

EdenHill, New Braunfels: 2 cases, both hospice workers

Legend Oaks, New Braunfels: 1 case, a resident who has died

Elan Westpointe, New Braunfels: 1 case, staff

Comal County and the city of New Braunfels have established a resource center at New Braunfels City Hall for long-term facilities in need of personal protective equipment and other resources. Employees should call 830-221-4618 to request assistance.

Comal County confirmed 103 new and probable COVID-19 cases Friday and said the county’s positivity rate is now 14.75%, a new high for the percentage of tests with a positive result.

As of Friday, Comal County has had 1,245 confirmed and probable cases in Comal County with 838 of those cases still active. There have been 21 deaths in the county and 386 county residents have recovered from COVID-19.

Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.