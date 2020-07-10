Grants available for artists, nonprofit arts groups impacted by COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – Applications are being accepted through July 30 for $2.6 million available through the SA CARES 4 Art grant program.

Debbie Racca-Sittre, executive director of the SA Department of Arts and Culture, said, the grants are for qualified applicants “who experience business disruption between March 13th and December 30, due to Covid-19 social distancing and closure requirements.”

She said the City Council allocated the federal relief funds through the CARES Act last month.

Racca-Sittre said $2 million will go to arts nonprofits with grants up to 10% of their overall budget.

At least 120 individual artists could receive the remaining $600,000 in the form of $5,000 grants.

Arts organizations react to potential arts & culture budget cuts

Racca-Sittre said arts and culture have a $4.8 billion annual economic impact on San Antonio.

She said beyond that, "We wouldn't be who we are with without arts and culture."

Yet now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said, “You can’t have a performance. You can’t have people going to your events. You can’t be open.”

Without the grants, Racca-Sittre said, “We might see more organizations close. We may see more artists just give up and end up working in other fields.”