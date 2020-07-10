102ºF

SAFD: Argument between couple leads to house fire on South Side

The woman involved had to be pulled out of the home through a window, firefighters say

SAN ANTONIO – A heated argument between a husband and wife ended with firefighters being called to their South Side home to extinguish an active fire.

The fire happened Friday afternoon in the 100 block of Riverside Drive, near Roosevelt Avenue.

San Antonio firefighters said the couple was arguing, and at some point during the argument, the man set fire to the outside of the home and then left the scene.

The woman had to be pulled out of the home through a window, according to fire officials.

She suffered minor injuries and is expected to be okay. As for her husband, officials said he has not yet been caught.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

