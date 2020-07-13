Firefighters put out shed fire at South Side home

SAN ANTONIO – A shed caught fire at an empty home on the city’s South Side late Sunday night, San Antonio firefighters said.

The fire was called in around 11:45 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of Clovis Place, not far from Southwest Military Drive and Commercial Avenue.

Firefighters said they arrived to find the shed in flames.

Fire officials said they were able to put the fire out quickly, without incident.

The cause of the fire is not currently known.

SAFD and the San Antonio Police Department answered the call.

A damage estimate was not released.