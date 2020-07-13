San Antonio family’s actions kept house fire from spreading, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A family on the far West Side is being credited with preventing fire and smoke from spreading in their home Monday morning.

Firefighters at the scene said heavy smoke and flames were seen in the back side of the home on Rosy Cloud.

Justin Petroshus, a battalion chief for the San Antonio Fire Department, said the family had the bedroom doors closed overnight, which helped keep the fire from spreading further.

“The homeowner did have a lot of doors closed. That is something we’re preaching now is to close the doors behind you when you’re sleeping,” Petroshus said.

Fire officials say closing the door behind you helps slow the spread of the fire and smoke throughout the home, giving firefighters the best chance to put the fire out.

No one was hurt and the home sustained smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.