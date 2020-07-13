San Antonio mayor: Texas moved ‘too fast’ in reopening, may need to ‘rollback'

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg hinted that further economic restrictions may be necessary as COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly throughout Texas.

On Monday, Nirenberg tweeted about a “deadly” COVID-19 peak in Texas.

The deadly June-July peak of COVID-19 in Texas has shown that our state moved too soon & too fast.



A healthy economy can only start with healthy people, but our well-being is threatened by this surge.



If we're unable to contain the spread, we'll have no choice but to rollback. — Mayor Ron | Wear a mask! 😷 (@Ron_Nirenberg) July 13, 2020

As COVID-19 case numbers grow, so does the death toll.

In the first 12 days of July, Texas reported 768 COVID-19 deaths. Those numbers surpassed the entire month of June, when Texas reported 752 COVID-19 deaths.

But Nirenberg does not have the power to roll back the economy. That responsibility lies with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has previously said he does not plan to call for another shutdown.

“There are rumors out there that there will be an imminent shutdown and that is not the case,” Abbott told KSAT on Friday.

However, if the virus’ spread is not contained, Abbott may have no other choice.

“That could eventually lead to a return to a lockdown in the state of Texas,” Abbott said. “We do not want that, hence we need everybody to join us in this effort.”