Teen drove wrong way at San Antonio airport, led chase down Hwy 281, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two suspects in a car evaded police and drove the wrong way for several miles down Highway 281 before ditching the vehicle, San Antonio police said.

The incident began around 3:40 a.m. Monday at the San Antonio International Airport, where the driver, a 15-year-old boy, drove the wrong way on the lower level of Terminal A, police said.

An officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued the wrong way on Airport Boulevard and then onto Highway 281.

The driver headed southbound on the northbound lanes on the highway until he exited on Mulberry Street, police said.

The pursuit was terminated, but the suspect vehicle was later found abandoned at Mulberry Street and Tendick Street, just east of Broadway.

Officers searched the area and found the two suspects walking, police said.

One of the suspects, who is a teenager, admitted to driving the vehicle but gave officers a fake name, police said. He later gave his real name and was booked on charges of evading arrest on foot/vehicle and failure to identify.

The passenger in the car, whose age is unknown, was charged with evading arrest.

No injuries or accidents were reported during the incident.

