WATCH LIVE: Firefighters battle apartment fire on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are battling an apartment fire on the North Side in the 11800 block of Parliament.

Sky 12 live video showed very heavy damage to a large portion of the top floor of one of the buildings in the complex.

Firefighters are not only battling the fire, but the oppressive heat. According to the KSAT weather app, the temperature at the time of the fire is 105 degrees.

The KSAT Weather Authority team predicted that Monday could be the hottest day of the year.

Early indications are that a dryer may have sparked the fire.

