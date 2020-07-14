9 places to get chicken on a stick now that Fiesta is canceled

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta has been canceled for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic but you don’t have to wait until 2021 for Fiesta food.

Restaurants around San Antonio are selling chicken on a stick for foodies looking to get that nostalgic Fiesta fix.

These restaurants are currently offering chicken on a stick:

Call ahead or check the restaurant’s Facebook page before heading out. Some restaurants may only have chicken on a stick available on certain days and many restaurants have been known to sell out.

Fiesta, an 11-day party which was slated for April, was rescheduled for Nov. 5-15 before being canceled altogether for 2020. The annual event generates more than $340 million in economic impact to the community, according to Jeanie Travis, the president of the Fiesta San Antonio Commission.

Since its introduction in 1891, Fiesta has been celebrated every year except 1918 during World War I and 1942-1945 during World War II, according to the Fiesta Commission.

The two-week event, one of the largest in the state, draws hundreds of thousands of people to downtown San Antonio annually, including thousands of volunteers who work more than 100 events.