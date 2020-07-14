CPS Energy: 57 employees test positive for COVID-19, 274 employees self-quarantining

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy announced Tuesday that 57 of its employees had tested positive for COVID-19, and 274 employees are self-quarantining as a precaution.

The company announced that it had performed contact tracing and informed customers and coworkers who were in contact with the affected individuals.

The employees in self-quarantine are staying home out of an abundance of caution, the company said in a news release.

“All contact tracing and notification of any coworkers and customers who were in contact with these individuals has been completed,” CPS Energy said in the news release. “As a precautionary measure, necessary deep cleaning of facilities where these employees were during the last 2 weeks has also been completed.”

CPS Energy Chief Customer Engagement Officer Rudy Garza said the company will remain focused on providing an essential service to customers.

“CPS Energy remains committed to providing the community timely COVID-19 updates,” Garza said. “We understand the essential service we provide our community and want to assure our customers that despite the increase in cases across our community, we remain focused on providing our customers the reliable service they have come to expect from their utility. We will continue to remain transparent and will get through this unprecedented time together.”

Safety measures enacted by CPS Energy to combat the spread of COVID-19:

In accordance with the city and county orders, the utility company said it requires all employees, customers, contractors and visitors to wear a face-covering when they are unable to keep six feet of distance from others when they are in a CPS Energy facility or workplace, including customer payment centers.

The company said its new COVID-19 Health & Safety Policy is posted in each facility and has been communicated with all employees and contractors.

“This policy has also been posted on the CPS Energy website. The utility asks customers who do not feel well or who have tested positive for COVID-19, to utilize the multiple, convenient ways customers can interact with the utility without visiting a walk-in center,” CPS Energy said.

Customers can pay bills by phone by calling (877) 257-1172. Customers can mail in payments to CPS Energy at P.O. Box 2678, San Antonio, TX 78289. Additionally, Energy Advisors are available at 210-353-2222 to speak with customers 24 hours a day.

For more information on CPS Energy’s payment assistance program, visit https://cpsenergy.com/assistance or call 210-353-2222 to speak to an Energy Advisor.