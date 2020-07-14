Man tells ATM repairman he has gun, steals cash, New Braunfels police say

NEW BRAUNFELS – New Braunfels police are searching for a man they say walked up to a ATM repairman Tuesday, told him he had a gun and then stole cash from the ATM.

The robbery happened at a Wells Fargo in the 800 block of TX-337 Loop at about 11:45 a.m., according to police.

The worker told police that a man who was wearing a red hoodie and a black mask over his face threatened him with a gun, but never showed one. The man took money from the ATM and then got away in a black SUV, which was last seen turning onto Loop 337 in the direction of Common St.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect is asked to contact New Braunfels Police or Comal County Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information that leads to an arrest or grand jury indictment.

To remain anonymous and to collect the reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477), leave a tip online at http://comalcrimestoppers.org/, or send a tip using the “P3 Tips” smartphone app available on iOS and Android devices.