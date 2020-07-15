Bexar County deputy is 2nd person arrested in inmate beating case

SAN ANTONIO – The arrest of a Bexar County detention deputy is actually the second one made in connection with the brutal beating of an inmate.

Sheriff Javier Salazar held a news conference late Tuesday night to announce the arrest of Jean Camacho-Morales, 33.

Camacho had been working as a detention deputy at the Bexar County jail since 2014.

Bexar County detention deputy accused of ignoring jail inmate’s beating

His arrest stems from an attack on a 44-year-old inmate Monday afternoon.

Salazar says that victim suffered a severe beating by about a half dozen other inmates in a shower, an attack that Camacho allegedly knew was going to happen and did nothing to stop.

“At one point, he seems to have turned off the lights in that area to obscure, what he thought was obscuring, the camera view,” he said.

Surveillance cameras, though, did capture everything, Salazar said.

Investigators used that video and statements from witnesses to learn the truth about what happened.

Initially, Camacho had tried to lie about the incident and gave stories that didn’t add up, Salazar said.

He says Camacho also failed to get help right away for the injured inmate.

“He allowed him to lie there in a pool of his own blood for several minutes, probably upwards of a half hour, during which time other inmates that were involved actually were able to clean up and destroy evidence,” Salazar said.

He said he has already begun the process of firing Camacho. The soon-to-be-former jail deputy also faces several charges including aggravated assault and official oppression.

Salazar said investigators are working to identify all of the inmates who were involved and determine whether the beating may have been gang-related.

As the KSAT 12 Defenders first reported Tuesday, the sheriff’s office already has arrested one inmate in this case.

Justin Rodriguez, 25, was charged with aggravated assault Monday afternoon.

Rodriguez had been in jail since May 12 in connection with a murder, the shooting death of a man in the 1800 block of W. Commerce, just west of downtown.