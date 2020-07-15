Man killed by ex-girlfriend after he ‘attempted to assault her’ identified

SAN ANTONIO – The medical examiner has identified the man who was fatally shot Tuesday just before 5 p.m. in the 2200 block of Shadow Cliff.

Robert Wayne Lyssy, 67, was killed by his ex-girlfriend, according to San Antonio police, who said the woman recently ended the relationship and had a protective order against Lyssy.

A sergeant at the scene said Lyssy went to his ex-girlfriends home Tuesday and was able to gain access to the house through a garage door that was allegedly left open by a lawn maintenance crew.

“He came over unannounced, attempted to assault her and she pulled out her firearm and defended herself,” the sergeant said.

According to police, Lyssy threatened to kill the woman and was shot at least four times with a “small pistol or revolver” inside the woman’s bedroom.

The woman, who has not been identified by police, was not injured in the altercation.

It’s unknown at this time if any charges will be filed against the woman.