It may not be too late for college financial aid

SAN ANTONIO – John Emanuel was weighing his college offers and financial aid packages just as the pandemic hit. Then his mom lost her job.

“It’s unfortunate because it affects him, the student, the person who worked hard to go to your school, and now the final decision is based on whether mom can afford to pay it or not,” Forangel Emanuel said.

Many families’ circumstances changed just as they were making college commitments. For families who were financially pinched by the pandemic, there are ways to to get more aid even if deadlines have passed.

“My mother getting laid off was something that we could use as a reason to get more aid,” John Emanuel said.

Students can appeal a financial aid offer even if they’ve already accepted a package, according to money experts at Consumer Reports.

“Contact the financial aid office and ask the financial aid officer to take new information into consideration and adjust the award,” said Consumer Reports money editor Penny Wang.

You can also ask about emergency grants from your school. Enrolled college students who receive federal financial aid who were affected by the pandemic may be eligible for help through the coronavirus relief package.

“We want to stand by them,” said Alamo Colleges District Chancellor Dr. Mike Flores.

Using federal relief and ACD’s own cost savings realized through remote learning in spring and summer, Flores said the district was able to direct a total of $16 million dollars to students for scholarships, rent, utilities and even groceries.

“We know these are difficult times,” he said. “We know they want to get their credentials. And, we want to support them on that path.”

For students who still need more funds, there are student loans. Federally-backed student loans have record low interest rates of about 2.75% and offer more flexible payback options than private loans.

As for Emanuel, he was able to work out a financial aid package and will attend Fordham University this fall.