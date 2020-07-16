Papa John’s Pizza raises more than $15,000 for San Antonio Food Bank

SAN ANTONIO – Papa John’s Pizza presented the San Antonio Food Bank on Wednesday with a check for $15,603 as a part of the company’s “Feed your family, feed your community” program.

The pizza company announced that when customers use a promo code while ordering, customers can give $3 back to the food bank.

Nearly 30 pizza locatons helped raise the money, Papa John’s reported.

Food bank officials said the money raised by Papa John’s can help provide 100,000 meals for families in San Antonio.

Currently, the food bank is feeding around 120,000 families a week during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials reported.