San Antonio’s city pools, splash pads won’t open at all this summer due to COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio officials announced Thursday that city pools and splash pads will remain closed through the summer due to a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

“We need the public’s support to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Keeping pools and splash pads closed emphasizes the importance of avoiding gatherings, practicing physical distancing when outside of the home, and wearing face coverings,” said Director of San Antonio Parks and Recreation Homer Garcia III in a press release.

Gov. Greg Abbott allowed for pools to reopen with limited capacity in early May, and San Antonio had a plan to reopen them on July 3 until COVID-19 cases started surging. In late June, Mayor Ron Nirenberg ordered that they remain closed to help curb the spread of the virus.

Read More on KSAT:

Why Texas’ health department removed thousands of COVID-19 cases from Bexar County’s tally

Many pregnant women are testing positive for COVID-19 in San Antonio, health officials say

Could key to defeating COVID-19 lie within our own cells?

‘I’m taking care of the sickest patients I’ve ever seen’: San Antonio doctor reflects on weeks of treating COVID-19 patients

Target, CVS joins growing list of national retail chains requiring masks