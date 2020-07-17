Consultant: ‘Jury’s still out’ on long-term effects of remote learning

SAN ANTONIO – When it comes to what she calls the remote learning adventure, Brooke Lucio, an instructional services consultant at the Region 20 Education Service, says, "the jury is still out on the long-term effects of remote learning."

Region 20 has been following what's become a fact of life for the nearly 100 school districts and charter schools it serves in almost 20 counties.

Lucio said she's aware that many parents worry their children are falling behind, trying to adjust to virtual instruction.

"I'm confident that teachers and support staff will fill any gaps," she said.

Lucio said, if needed, online learning allows teachers to split up their instruction into "smaller chunks" instead of the 50-minutes they normally would have in a classroom.

Teachers also are learning how to adapt their lessons online.

"How can we make engagement instruction for students and capture their attention for the entire time?" Lucio said about the questions brought up.

She said students can also become "the drivers of their own education and decide what really works best for them."

But Lucio also stresses parents have an important role in trying to ensure the quality of their children's education.

"I think making sure you have an open line of communication with your child's teacher, or teachers, is first and foremost, super important," she said.

Lucio said Region 20 offers a wide variety of needed resources and training, including for parents.

Lucio said despite the challenges and doubts parents might have, “all of our students are receiving a great instructional experience, and long-term, they’ll be just fine.”

