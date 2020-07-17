93ºF

San Antonio police searching for endangered, missing 72-year-old man

Charles Robles was last seen Thursday in the 70 block of Storeywood Drive

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Missing, San Antonio police, police, San Antonio
Charles Robles was last seen in the 70 block of Storeywood Drive Thursday, July 16.
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 72-year-old man.

Charles Robles was last seen in the 70 block of Storeywood Drive Thursday, July 16, according to police.

Authorities say Robles also has a diagnosed medical condition, which requires a doctor’s care.

He’s described as having straight hair, ear-top length, with a gray beard, and was last seen wearing a grey shirt and khakis.

Anyone with more information on Robles’ whereabouts is urged to contact SA police at (210)207-7660.

