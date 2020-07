SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was home alone found her house full of smoke after she got out of the shower Friday morning.

Fire officials said the woman was able to safely get out of her home in the 1000 block of Lombrano St.

Firefighters were able to get the fire, which was reported around 10:30 a.m. Friday, under control pretty quickly, but not before the heavy smoke caused $50,000 damage.

Firefighters believe the fire was caused by an electrical problem.