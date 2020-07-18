82ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Local News

Woman hospitalized, in critical condition after overnight shooting, San Antonio police say

The suspect is still at large and the investigation is ongoing

Tags: Crime, Shooting, police, San Antonio
The shooting happened around 12:12 a.m. Saturday on Canario Street and Santiago Street.
The shooting happened around 12:12 a.m. Saturday on Canario Street and Santiago Street. (KSAT)

A woman is hospitalized and in critical condition after an overnight shooting that happened just west of downtown, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 12:12 a.m. Saturday on Canario Street and Santiago Street.

Police said when officers arrived on scene, they found a woman shot in the road. She had gunshot wounds on her wrist and on the upper left side of her chest, according to officials.

She was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

Authorities said they interviewed several people on scene, but no one saw what happened.

Investigators are still searching for the suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

RELATED: SAPD: Overnight shooting on East Side ends with one man dead, another in custody

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.