3 hospitalized, in critical condition, after Southwest Side shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Three people are hospitalized and in critical condition after a shooting broke out on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just after 5 a.m. in the 6700 block of Medina Base Road.

Officers said a light-colored SUV crashed into some bushes at a Valero gas station after it was shot at by suspects in a silver SUV.

Three people were injured, including a woman with a gunshot wound to the head, a man with multiple gunshot wounds and another man with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to police.

All of the victims were taken to University Hospital in serious condition.

The suspects are still at large and the investigation is still ongoing.

RELATED: SAPD: Overnight shooting on East Side ends with one man dead, another in custody