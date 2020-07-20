2 shot while driving on the East Side, search for suspects continues, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man and woman driving on the East Side were hit by gunfire on Sunday night.

The two were able to pull over in the 200 block of Bee Street to call for help.

They were able to tell police that the gunshots came from the back of the car while they were driving.

Police say, the man was hit in the back and the woman in the cheek.

It’s unclear where the actual shooting took place, who shot at them, or the description of the vehicle the suspect or suspects were in.

Police say the search for the suspects continues and the two victims were taken to BAMC in stable condition.