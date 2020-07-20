Burglars target more than half dozen pickups at West Side motel

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a rash of vehicle burglaries at a motel on the city’s West Side.

Officers at the scene said they were notified early Monday morning about eight break-ins involving mostly pickups that were parked at the Homewood Suites in the 200 block of Richland Hills Drive.

Cliff Ferrell, who was visiting from Austin, told KSAT 12 News he slept through it all but woke up to police in the parking lot.

“They were at a car down the other end of the parking lot,” he said. “Then I just noticed the glass in front of mine.”

Broken glass from the window of a burglarized truck litters a parking spot at the Homewood Suites. (KSAT 12 News)

It was then that he realized his pickup had been targeted, too.

Ferrell said it appeared the burglars went through his truck but left behind in plain sight some items that he considers to be valuable.

“I haven’t gone through everything. My daughter’s phone may be in there,” he said. “According to police, they possibly were looking for guns because they were in and out real quick.”

Officers told KSAT 12 News, in one case, the crooks did take a set of golf clubs from one truck.

However, it appears they did more damage than anything else, police said.

Burglars hit at least eight vehicles parked in the 200 block of Richland Hills. (KSAT 12 News)

The criminals got into the vehicles by smashing windows.

Ferrell is now left with an expensive headache. He said he’ll have to pay for the repairs himself.

“It’s just under the deductible on the insurance,” he said.

The burglars, meanwhile, seem to have gotten away clean.

Officers said surveillance cameras on the motel building did not appear to capture any helpful video.