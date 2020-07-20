77ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Local News

SAPD: Stranger saves man from car fire after he drove off a far North Side highway

Police say they found the driver on the access road

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Car fire, San Antonio Police, San Antonio

San Antonio – Police are saying a driver has a stranger to thank for saving him from his burning car early Monday morning.

At around 2:30 a.m., police say the driver was heading east on Loop 1604 when for some unknown reason his car went off the highway between Bitters Road and Northwest Military Drive.

KCSO: 3 killed, 9 hospitalized after crash involving Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club

The car went into a narrow dip between the main lanes and the access road, which caused the front end of the car to catch on fire.

That is when police believe a stranger pulled over and pulled that man out of his car but this left the scene.

EMS found him near the access road and he was taken to University Hospital.

San Antonio Fire Department was able to put out the flames.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: