96ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Local News

Two apartments ‘unlivable’ after fire at West Side home

Fire sparked in back of the property on SW 37th Street

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: SAFD, fire
SAFD firefighters believe a house fire on July 20, 2020 was sparked by an electrical issue.
SAFD firefighters believe a house fire on July 20, 2020 was sparked by an electrical issue. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Residents of two apartments on the West Side are having to find a new place to live after a fire caused enough damage to make their homes unlivable, according to San Antonio firefighters.

One of the residents who lived in the 900 block of SW 37th Street smelled smoke Monday afternoon, got out of his apartment and called 9-1-1.

Firefighters say they believe it was an electrical issue that sparked the fire in the back of the property.

The fire caused about $60,000 in damage to two apartment units in back of a home.

Nobody was injured.

More from KSAT.com:

SAPD: Stranger saves man from car fire after he drove off a far North Side highway

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: