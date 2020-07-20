Two apartments ‘unlivable’ after fire at West Side home

SAN ANTONIO – Residents of two apartments on the West Side are having to find a new place to live after a fire caused enough damage to make their homes unlivable, according to San Antonio firefighters.

One of the residents who lived in the 900 block of SW 37th Street smelled smoke Monday afternoon, got out of his apartment and called 9-1-1.

Firefighters say they believe it was an electrical issue that sparked the fire in the back of the property.

The fire caused about $60,000 in damage to two apartment units in back of a home.

Nobody was injured.

More from KSAT.com:

SAPD: Stranger saves man from car fire after he drove off a far North Side highway