Police searching for suspects suspected in string of San Antonio robberies

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for assistance in identifying a male and female who are suspected in a string of burglaries around the city.

The pair is accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of property around 9:25 a.m. on July 10 in the 3100 block of Pine Hollow.

According to police they are also suspected in burglaries on the south and east side.

The man has a “$” tattoo on the left side of his neck and police said the suspects have been pictured driving a Dodge Charger and Chevy Silverado.

San Antonio police are asking anyone with information to call SAPD’s South Property Crimes Unit at 210-207-7184 and reference case number SAPD20129423.