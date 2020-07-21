Police unclear what led to man’s shooting in northwest San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to figure out what led to a man being shot Monday afternoon on the Northwest Side.

Police Chief William McManus said officers responded to the 5800 block of Shadow Glen, where they found a man in his early 40s with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

McManus says it's unclear where the shooting happened. He said the man already had a gunshot wound when he arrived at the location on a bicycle.

The injured man was taken to the hospital and was undergoing surgery. There is no word on his condition.

No other information has been made available. KSAT will update you with the latest.