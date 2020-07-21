San Antonio’s Best Places to Work announced by San Antonio Business Journal

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

San Antonio’s Best Places to Work were chosen based on an independent evaluation by Quantum Workplace, the firm the San Antonio Business Journal partners with to conduct an analysis of the employers nominated. Quantum then surveys employees. How the employees respond is the key to each employer’s score. A minimum percentage of employees, based on each employer’s size, must complete surveys for an employer to receive a score.

After Quantum completes its evaluations and delivers the results to the Business Journal, which consults with the firm to determine which employers to include on the Best Places to Work list.

With the Covid-19 pandemic, maintaining a strong work culture has never been more difficult or more important. Keeping employees working from home engaged and connected with each other — while they also navigate children at home and many other struggles — is a challenge employers have never seen before.

No matter the size of the business, maintaining a happy workforce is a key to success, and this year’s honorees have mastered it.

The winners in each category are:

· Small Business (21-40 employees) Moebius Partners, which has won several years in a row

· Mid-Size Business (41-99 employees) Directions Home Loan

· Large Business (100-499 employees) Kairoi Residential

· Extra Large Business (more than 500 employees) Broadway Bank

The Business Journal’s ranking of the top 75 businesses of the hundreds that participated in the survey is available on its website.