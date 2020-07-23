Comal County sees smallest daily increase of COVID-19 cases in more than a month

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Comal County reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, which is the smallest daily increase in positive cases since June 19, officials said.

Comal County’s positivity rate also went down for the first time since the July 4 weekend, though the improvement is slight. The current positivity rate — or rate of positive results from COVID-19 tests — is now 18.32%, county officials said. That’s down from 18.34% on the previous day, but up from 16.28% a week ago.

The number of active confirmed and probable cases has declined for two consecutive days. Comal County now has 1,017 active confirmed and probable cases.

“Any reduction in cases is encouraging, but it’s too soon to say whether today’s numbers are an anomaly or part of a flattening of the curve, and we know that hospitalizations continue to increase and put stress on our local health care system,” said Cheryl Fraser, Comal County director of public health. “The only way to make sure we see more reports like today’s is to continue social distancing, stay home when sick, wear face coverings in public, and practice good personal hygiene.”

In Comal County, 35 residents have died of COVID-19 complications in July. Most of the deaths have been nursing home residents.

Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Read more on KSAT.com: