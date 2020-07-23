San Antonio mayor to religious schools: Listen to medical professionals, not elected officials

SAN ANTONIO – Mayor Ron Nirenberg said he would prefer if religious schools followed recommendations made by medical professionals and not elected officials.

“If our interest is in protecting those people’s lives and their health, we would pay attention to what our medical directors are saying, not elected politicians who have been routinely trying to score political points on this pandemic,” Nirenberg said during a Q&A on Wednesday.

Religious schools are exempt from the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District’s order mandating private and public schools to delay in-person learning until at least after Labor Day, according to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

“No one is immune from this virus. The public health authority is simply looking at the medical evidence and what can keep our communities safe, including your children, our teachers, the parents, all those folks that depend on that school,” Nirenberg said.

Between May 3 and July 12, children two years old and younger made up 36 percent of the total hospitalizations among children, according to data released by Metro Health on Wednesday. Children between the ages of 15 and 17 made up 23 percent.

The City of San Antonio released this graphic showing COVID-19 hospitalizations among children between May 3 and July 12. (KSAT)

