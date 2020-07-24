CANCELED: Halloween Horror Nights at Universal theme parks axed amid pandemic

Following the theme of 2020 and numerous canceled events, Universal announced Friday that its major tourist attractor, Halloween Horror Nights, will not be happening this year.

According to a news release, Universal Orlando Resort will be focusing exclusively on operating its theme parks for daytime guests.

Universal Studios Hollywood continues to face ongoing business restrictions and is uncertain when the park will be able to open.

“We know this decision will disappoint our fans and guests. We are disappointed too. But we look forward to creating an amazing event in 2021,” the company tweeted.

This year would have marked Halloween Horror Night’s 30th anniversary.

If you haven’t been, we’ll explain what you might have missed at the theme park’s celebration of all things scary.

The event transforms the family friendly theme park into a pulse-pounding maze of spooky shops and haunted houses.

Scare-actors prowl through the streets of Universal Studios preying on those who are unsuspecting of a quick fright.

Halloween Horror Nights typically lasts more than a month starting in September, but the event is planned more than a year in advance.

Fans of the event can still purchase merchandise online. To see what’s for sale, click or tap here.

Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay all closed in mid-March to stop the spread of COVID-19. They reopened June 5, but with reduced capacity and social distancing guidelines in place.

Already, Universal has had to temporarily halt construction on its fourth Central Florida theme park: Epic Universe.

Photo: Universal Orlando Resort

Last month, Walt Disney World canceled its annual after-hours Halloween party at Magic Kingdom that typically begins in mid-August.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Disney World was canceled in June.

Disney officials said with stage shows, parades, and fireworks, they would not be able to host the events.

