San Antonio leaders, health experts to discuss facts, myths and realities of COVID-19 at 2 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – A panel of San Antonio city officials and local hospital leaders will host a virtual panel discussion Friday afternoon to answer some of the community’s questions regarding COVID-19.

The “Facts, Myths, and Reality of COVID-19” panel will take place at 2 p.m. and will be livestreamed in this article. If you don’t see a livestream around that time, check back again soon or refresh the article.

Medical professionals who are helping spearhead coronavirus efforts in San Antonio hospitals are also expected to take part in the conversation.

According to a press release from San Antonio city officials, panelists will discuss:

What to do right after testing positive for COVID-19

How to properly care for yourself or a family member at home

When to call 911 or see a doctor

Children and COVID-19

COVID-19 myths

There will also be a question and answer session with the public and Spanish and American Sign Language interpreters available for the panel, according to city officials.

Members of the panel will include:

Jonathan Crews - Pediatric infectious disease doctor at The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio

Lynnette Watkins - Chief Medical Officer at the Baptist Health System

Jennifer Gemmill - Medical Director at Methodist Hospital Adult ER

Rob Sanders - Pediatrician and Medical Director for the University Health System’s Downtown Pedi Express

Anita Kurian - Assistant Director of Communicable Disease Division

The public can ask questions live on Facebook during the event on the City of San Antonio - Municipal Government page.

