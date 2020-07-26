Man arrested after allegedly stalking ex-wife, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A 44-year-old man was arrested and booked in the Bexar County Jail after he allegedly stalked his ex-wife.

According to an arrest affidavit, Michael Mills and the 42-year-old woman were legally married, but they went through several years of separation.

A San Antonio police detective noted in the affidavit that Mills sent threatening texts to the woman, including one that said he was going to “shoot her when he saw her next.”

According to the affidavit, a forensic download of the victim’s telephone corroborated the threatening text messages. Additionally, Mills made threats toward people the woman was associated with.

The affidavit stated the related threats documented in police reports, “outline a clear progression in fear for their (the woman’s) safety and the safety of their family.”

Mills is charged with stalking and is being held in the Bexar County Jail in lieu of a $10,000 bond.