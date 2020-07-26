SAFD: 2 dogs trapped in their kennels killed in house fire on far Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – Two dogs that were trapped inside of their kennels were killed in a house fire on the far Northeast Side, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened Sunday afternoon in the 5600 block of Spring Sunshine.

Firefighters said the homeowner was not home at the time of the fire, but five dogs were inside, according to SAFD.

Fire crews were able to rescue three of the five dogs, but the other two died from smoke inhalation, officials said. No other injuries were reported.

According to SAFD, the fire started when the homeowner had food cooking on the stove before she left the home and went to H-E-B.

Neighbors notified firefighters when they noticed smoke coming out of the residence.

The home sustained significant damage in its kitchen area.

