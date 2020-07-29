SAPD needs your help identifying car burglary suspects caught on camera

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police announced Tuesday that the public’s help is needed to track down suspects in a series of car burglaries on the Southeast Side.

According to investigators, several vehicles were targeted in the 400 block of Nash and the 500 and 600 blocks of Kate Schenck.

SAPD says the suspects, a woman and a man, were caught on camera on July 17, opening car doors and searching for valuables, then repeating the process with other vehicles in the area.

Anyone who can help police identify the suspects is asked to call the SAPD East Property Crimes Unit at 210-207-7642.