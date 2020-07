SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for four people who fled from a vehicle after it crashed into a train.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. Thursday at Loop 410 and FM 78, according to San Antonio police.

The SUV collided with the train after the driver exited Loop 410.

The train did not sustain damage, according to police. At this time it is unclear why the driver and passengers fled the scene.

SAPD and Union Pacific staff were on scene to investigate the incident.

Read also: