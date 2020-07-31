Comal County records lowest daily increase of COVID-19 cases since June

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Comal County reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, which is the smallest daily increase in positive cases since June 11, officials said.

The number of active confirmed and probable cases has also declined, with 936 recorded.

“Today’s report is good news,” said Cheryl Fraser, director of Public Health. “The measures we as a community took to slow the spread of COVID-19 appear to be working, but we can’t let up now. We need to continue social distancing, wearing masks in public places and practicing good hygiene so we can see more reports like this one.”

Comal County hospitals on Friday reported caring for 40 COVID-19 patients. Of those patients, 14 are in intensive care beds and eight are on ventilators.

The death rate in the county dramatically increased in July, with 46 deaths occurring. Prior to July, eight fatalities were recorded. Most of the deaths have been nursing home residents.

Following is a report of COVID-19 cases in nursing home facilities in Comal County:

Colonial Manor, New Braunfels: 20 cases (1 resident, 19 staff); 6 deaths

Heights of Bulverde: 4 cases (3 residents, 1 staff); 9 deaths

Kirkwood Manor, New Braunfels: 15 cases (11 residents, 4 staff); 13 deaths

Sodalis Senior Living, New Braunfels: 15 (residents); *1 death

River Gardens, New Braunfels: 3 cases (2 residents, 1 staff); 1 death

Memory Care, New Braunfels: 5 cases (staff)

EdenHill, New Braunfels: 0 active cases

Gruene Senior Living, New Braunfels: 0 active cases

Elan Westpointe, New Braunfels: 3 cases (1 resident, 2 staff)

Village of Garden Ridge: 2 cases (staff)

Sodalis Senior Living, Garden Ridge: 1 case (staff)

Legend Oaks, New Braunfels: 0 active cases, 1 death

Sundance Inn, New Braunfels: 2 cases (staff)

Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

