DPS chase begins in Atascosa County, ends near Three Rivers with 4 arrests

Four people were taken into custody after a car chase that spanned two counties early Friday morning.

At 2:30 a.m., a motorist called Atascosa County deputies to report that people in a red Chevy pickup were firing a gun, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Nathan Brandley.

Deputies found the pickup, but the suspects gave chase, officials said. The suspects drove through Live Oak County when troopers joined in on the chase.

As the suspects traveled south near Three Rivers, pursuing officers shot out one of their rear tires, Brandley said.

When the vehicle came to a stop, two suspects were arrested, while two others fled on foot. Troopers believe those two suspects broke into a Live Oak County home and robbed a couple there, stealing their guns, money and car.

The victims gave troopers a description of the stolen car and troopers located the suspect on I-37, Brandley said.

The suspects eventually crashed the stolen car and were taken into custody around 9:15 a.m.

They will face charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, illegal possession of a firearm and evading arrest, Brandley said. He also said the first two suspects who were arrested told officers they were high on meth and Xanax.