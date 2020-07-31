Fire adds to heartbreak for West Side homeowner

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – A middle-of-the-night fire on the city’s West Side has added to the heartbreak that one homeowner already was feeling and left his daughter with burns.

The fire broke out shortly before 4 a.m. Friday at a home in the 8800 block of Flint Valley, not far from Marbach Road and Hunt Lane.

San Antonio firefighters immediately went on the attack, trying to keep the flames and heavy smoke from spreading.

“The fire started in a bedroom, the front bedroom of the house. So we were able to get that fairly quickly under control,” said SAFD Battalion Chief Oscar Gonzalez.

As it turned out, though, the home wasn’t their only concern.

Family escapes burning home on West Side; woman suffers burns

Firefighters were worried about people, a 32-year-old woman in particular, who had set herself on fire accidentally.

“Those are some of the details that we’re getting is that part of her clothing was on fire. And she actually did the stop, drop and roll and put that out,” Gonzalez said.

Despite her efforts, the woman did suffer burns on her upper body and was rushed to a hospital by ambulance.

A man who identified himself as the woman’s father told KSAT 12 News that he and his three grandchildren were also home when the fire broke out.

He said he was in another bedroom when he suddenly heard his daughter’s screams, and then saw fire on the front of her clothing.

The father and the woman’s three children, ages 4, 6 and 7, were able to escape safely.

He said despite her burns, his daughter tried to go back into the home several times to save some of the family’s values. However, he managed to stop her.

The homeowner said his wife recently died and all of his family’s memories of her were inside the room where the fire started.

The man said his daughter told him she had been trying to light a candle when something went wrong and a spark ignited her clothing.

The fire then spread throughout the home causing major damage.

The homeowner said the fire could not have happened at a worse time.

The 72-year-old said he also is out of work right now due to the coronavirus pandemic.