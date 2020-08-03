WATCH: KSAT12 anchors to interview Gov. Greg Abbott about state’s handling of COVID-19, reopening of schools

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will be on KSAT12 and KSAT.com at 12:30 p.m. Monday to discuss the state’s ongoing battle with containing COVID-19 infections.

Abbott will answer questions from KSAT anchors Ursula Pari and David Sears over satellite and the interview will be broadcast live. You can watch the interview live on KSAT12, KSAT-TV or on the livestream below of the KSAT News at Noon.

With the coronavirus pandemic not letting up, he is expected to discuss the reopening of schools as teachers, parents and students prepare to navigate an unprecedented fall semester.

Last week, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said local health authorities may not issue sweeping orders closing schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but they “may possess some authority to close schools in limited circumstances.”

On Friday, Abbott said health departments can shut down schools if there’s evidence of an outbreak.

Paxton and Abbott’s guidance is the latest in a series of directives issued by state leaders and the Texas Education Agency.

In a city briefing on Tuesday, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg stated the latest local health directive — which says no on-campus face-to-face instruction until after Sept. 7 — still applies despite mixed messages.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District is expected to issue an amended health directive this week.

Throughout the pandemic, Texas has reported 430,485 confirmed cases and 6,837 fatalities due to the virus. The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed 268 new deaths on Saturday.

The department did not release a daily case count on Sunday due to an upgrade of the electronic system they use to process lab reports.

