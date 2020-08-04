3 more deaths, 74 new COVID-19 cases reported in Comal County

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – Comal County officials on Tuesday confirmed three more people have died recently of COVID-19 complications, for a total of 59 deaths in the county.

The most recent deaths were all residents of New Braunfels who died at a local hospital. The victims included a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 60s, officials said.

Comal County officials confirmed 74 new and probable COVID-19 cases Tuesday and said the county’s positive rate is now 16.57%, up slightly from 16.37% one week ago.

As of Tuesday, Comal County has 2,231 confirmed and probable cases, with 806 of those cases still active, the lowest amount since July 11, officials said.

Comal County hospitals reported caring for 31 COVID-19 patients, including 17 in intensive care, with 13 people on ventilators.

Officials also confirmed 150 more recoveries, for a total of 1,366.

Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

