Arson investigating apartment fire on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – An arson investigation is underway following an early morning apartment fire on the city’s Northeast Side, San Antonio fire officials said Tuesday.

The fire was called in around 3:20 a.m. at the Legacy Apartments in the 1300 block of Roszell Street, not far from Wurzbach Parkway and Bulverde Road.

Firefighters said they arrived to find flames showing from a laundry room behind the office of the apartments.

Fire officials said firefighters first put out the main body of the fire before working on hot spots.

The fire caused at least $50,000 in damages to the structure and it likely will have to be rebuilt, authorities said.

Arson investigators have been called in to determine the cause of the fire.