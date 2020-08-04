H-E-B issues voluntary recall Blue Cheese Salmon Burgers due to undeclared wheat allergen

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B issued a recall for its Blue Cheese Salmon Burgers on Monday after finding that the burgers contained wheat, a known allergen that was not declared on the product’s label.

The voluntary recall by the company affects items sold behind the seafood counter, in the seafood department and in the Meal Simple area in H-E-B retail stores throughout Texas. To date, the company has reported one illness associated with the allergen.

The company said people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

“Affected products can be returned to the store for a full refund,” the company said. “Customers with any questions or concerns can contact H-E-B Customer Relations at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Standard Time.”

The company reported that all affected products have been removed from store shelves.

According to H-E-B, this voluntary recall impacts the following products with dates up to and including Aug. 3, 2020:

UPC Item description

23757500000 — MEAL SIMPLE SC SAL BURGER BLUE CHS 2CT

23759000000 — MEAL SIMPLE SC SAL BURGER WILD BLUE CHS

23725500000 — SALMON/BURGER BLUE CHEESE TP

22528700000 — SALMON/BURGER BLUE CHEESE

23731100000 — SALMON/BURGER WILD BLUE CHS TP

23711100000 — SALMON/BURGER WILD BLUE CHEESE