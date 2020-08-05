2 hospitalized after house fire on Southeast Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are hospitalized after a house fire on the Southeast Side on Tuesday evening, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was reported in the 2500 block of Schley Avenue near Mozart and Beethoven avenues.

A man, 30 to 40 years old, had cuts to hands and was taken to a local hospital, officials said. A woman, in the same age range, had burns on her back and midsection and was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center.

Witnesses said they could see the smoke from the fire from blocks away.

SAFD officials said there was no power going through the house at the time of the fire, the arson unit is now investigating.

